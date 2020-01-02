Fault at Hampton plant triggered power outage last night- BL&P - Barbados Today

The Barbados Light and Power (BL&P) company has reported that a more than three-hour power cut, which affected sections of St Philip, St John and St George last night resulted from a fault on the distribution system at its Hampton, St Philip plant.

In a statement issued this morning, BL&P said: “At approximately 7:52 p.m. a section of high voltage equipment failed causing the automatic safety protection system to activate, shutting the substation down. This resulted in the loss of supply to several areas of St. Philip, St. John and St. George.

The BL&P said the restoration process started at 9:04 p.m. and all customers were safely restored by 11:23 p.m.