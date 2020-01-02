Missing – Ramalio Corey Straker - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Ramalio Corey Straker, 18, of Sea View, St James.

He was last seen by his friend Janet Defreitas on December 4, 2019, when he left her home to go by his grandmother.

Ramalio is slim and is about five feet, ten inches. He has a light brown complexion and has black hair plaited in cornrows.

He has a small head with a pointed chin, small ears and a long pleasant face and has a tattoo of the words PHILLY KING on the back of his right forearm and a tattoo of a cross in the area of his left wrist.

He is known to frequent the Clapham and Lightfoot Lane, St Michael areas.

Anyone with information about Ramalio’s whereabouts should contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.