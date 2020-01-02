Missing – Ramalio Corey Straker - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Missing – Ramalio Corey Straker - by January 2, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 2, 2020

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate Ramalio Corey Straker, 18, of Sea View, St James.

He was last seen by his friend Janet Defreitas on December 4, 2019, when he left her home to go by his grandmother.

Ramalio is slim and is about five feet, ten inches. He has a light brown complexion and has black hair plaited in cornrows.

He has a small head with a pointed chin, small ears and a long pleasant face and has a tattoo of the words PHILLY KING on the back of his right forearm and a tattoo of a cross in the area of his left wrist.

He is known to frequent the Clapham and Lightfoot Lane, St Michael areas.

Anyone with information about Ramalio’s whereabouts should contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Lance Ricardo Ramsay found

  Police say that Lance Ricardo Ramsay, 35, of #4 Sharon, St. Thomas, who was reported missing on Monday, December 23,...

Fault at Hampton plant triggered power outage last night- BL&P

The Barbados Light and Power (BL&P) company has reported that a more than three-hour power cut, which affected sections...

New Year’s Day Message from National Council on Substance Abuse

New Year’s Message from Chairman of the National Council on Substance Abuse Hadford Howell Fellow Barbadians, I speak with...

We Gatherin: Mottley to outline seven-year plan

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is expected to outline a seven-year plan for Barbados. Mottley, who is seemingly confident of a...

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman

Some worshippers wait for hours outside the Vatican in hopes of meeting the Pope face to face. But a woman who grabbed Pope...

Two New Year’s Day babies

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has recorded the birth of the first two babies at the turn of the new decade. At 12:45...

Hundreds ring in the New Year at Sea Breeze Beach House

Some wore shoes while others opted to remain barefooted, but whatever the choice hundreds of party goers rang in the New Year...

New SSA truck involved in collision

A crew from the Sanitation Service Authority escaped injury when a vehicle collided with one of the new trucks working along...

BHTA New Year’s Message

New Year’s Day message from Stephen Austin, Chairman, Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association As we come to the end of...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share