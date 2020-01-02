Spectacular show! . . . Patrons have a grand time Toasting Krosfyah - Barbados Today

There was excellent entertainment, fine cuisine, unlimited drinks, festive ambience and a jaw-dropping fireworks display. That’s what patrons at Toast NYE enjoyed at Old Forte, Hilton Barbados from Old Year’s Night in to New Year’s Day.

The party crowd ushered in 2020 with a countdown from leading soca band Krosfyah followed by the singing of Scottish classic Auld Lang Syne. And at the stroke of midnight, everyone’s eyes were fixated on a spectacular fireworks display. It was a sight to behold.

But the dawn of a new year was not all that was being celebrated. It was Krosfyah’s 30th anniversary as well. Patrons joined the band in singing the Happy Birthday song to mark the significant milestone.

Quite a few tourists joined Bajans in toasting the band. A few visitors reached up to the stage and greeted singers Edwin Yearwood and Khiomal Nurse while congratulating them.

One in particular, a Serbian and his son, Bitc, made their way onto the stage. The two showed their moves as they danced to the beat of soca music. They obliged lead singer Edwin by answering his questions. The dad said they were sailing and ended here in Barbados for the New Year.

Also on stage was band faithful Shawn Wilkinson who confessed to following and partying with the band for 25 of their 30 years. Edwin then took the opportunity to thank him and others for their loyalty, support and commitment.

It was truly a nostalgic journey from the moment the band hit the stage at 11:30 p.m. until their last song at 1:20 a.m. The set included early hits such as Climax and Pump Me Up which were both released in 1994. The band then moved through the years with favourites like Wet Me, Sweating, Road Block, Krank It, Yardie, Chrissening and Ruff Ryder before moving to more recent hits like Good Time, Nah Missing Me, Glue, Groundation, Home Sweet Home, Home Again, Sugarcane, Oil Pumping and others. It was a performance with a difference that clearly signalled the marking of 30 years in the business. It was high energy and engaging.

The band showed its versatility by including some dancehall songs like Murder She Wrote and Bam Bam along with disco numbers Celebration Time and Get Down On It.

Edwin took the pace down and changed the mood when he sang special requests as well. He belted out A Voice In My Head and Something Greater Than Me. Also part of the songs performed by special request were No Behaviour, Last Man Standing and Whole Night Long, among many others.

After ten minutes shy of a two hour-long performance the band ended with Sak Passe followed by Down De Road (Peace Sign). The General Edwin had the party massive in the palm of his hand as they did his every command.

The crowd had a much-needed break and DJs kept things grooving before 2 Mile Hill hit the stage around 2 a.m.

They came on to the music of Kes the Band’s 2019 carnival mega hit song Savannah Grass. Still clearly in the party mood, the crowd at the Hilton danced the night away until the band closed the show.

They also sang A Little Wine, All is Rum, their own Run It & Get Over, We Found Love and Gossip Girl before changing things up and going into a dancehall session and an old school hip-hop session. Mahalia was in fine voice and the musicians did an awesome job in backing her.

Orange Mango Group should take a bow for staging such a top notch show featuring top local entertainers. (IMC)