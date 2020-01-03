Magistrate tells man he is part of the drug “problem” - Barbados Today
Magistrate tells man he is part of the drug “problem” - by January 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Caught with a small quantity of cannabis, Terry Ricardo Jemmott was told that he is partly responsible for the country’s rising drug and gun problem.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick gave him a stern reprimand after he pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to three drug charges today.

The unemployed 22-year-old man, of 1st Avenue Club Morgan, Christ Church admitted to having possession of cannabis, as well as supplying and trafficking the illegal drug on January 1, 2020.

While the drugs confiscated weighed 47 grams and had a street value of $235, Magistrate Frederick told the young man that he was contributing to the problems plaguing the island.

“You think that because you are selling a $5 or $10 you don’t see yourself as part of the bigger problem, but when the dealers bring in bales of cannabis (and guns) into the country they are going to cut it up and give you to sell.

“You are part of the bigger problem because then you are selling these drugs to other people,” the magistrate told him.

Jemmott’s uncle took to the stand and told the court that he was willing to give him a truck to drive in an effort to provide meaningful employment.

However, the magistrate told the relative that his nephew should first have to prove himself worthy of such an opportunity.

“I know you are trying to help him, but do not give him a truck until he has earned it. If not you may find that he ends up using that same truck to go and move drugs from the beach at Consett Bay.

“He has to show first that he is willing to work for it before you give him an opportunity like that,” Magistrate Frederick said.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe revealed that police were on patrol at 1st Avenue Club Morgan, Christ Church around 2:40 a.m. when they saw Jemmott sitting on a motorcycle in his driveway.

When he saw the police he jumped off the cycle and ran to the back of his house past a galvanized shed.

At the time he was wearing a blue bag strapped around his shoulder and he threw the bag onto the shed’s roof and ran into a bushy area.

The area was searched and he was found laying face down.

He was taken back to the shed where the bag was retrieved. During a search 87 greaseproof wrappings were found.

In an effort to help his record remain clean, the magistrate ordered him to complete 150 hours of community service by May 7, when he is scheduled to return to court.

