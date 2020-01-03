Singer gets week in prison for impromptu Chefette performance - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Singer gets week in prison for impromptu Chefette performance - by January 3, 2020

Randy Bennett
Article by
Published on
January 3, 2020

An unauthorized performance by Bajan artiste Timothy Rugrat St Pierre on a counter at popular fast food restaurant Chefette, on the last day of 2019, has landed him in prison for a week.

In remanding St Pierre to HMP Dodds until January 10, Magistrate Douglas Frederick said a strong message had to be sent that such behaviour would not be condoned.

He said failure to treat the offence as a serious one might result in a trend being set.

The 27-year-old farmer of King William Street, Nelson Street, St Michael, had pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to entering Chefette’s Lower Broad Street branch and misconducting himself by behaving in an annoying manner on December 31, 2019.

Rugrat ‘entertaining’ customers at Chefette’s Lower Broad Street branch in The City .

According to prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe, instead of placing an order when he entered the establishment, St Pierre jumped on the counter where customers collect their food and began chanting, causing people to move away from the area.

He then jumped off the counter and began dancing, further shocking management and customers.

Two people recorded the incident.

In the 30-second video which was circulated, St Pierre, clad in a black t-shirt, white short jeans and sandals, is seen jumping onto the counter between customers.

He then shouts: “I wanna large off the girls bumpers big like Bob Marley funeral. Wanna feel I does hurt my head when my woman quarreling wid me and arguing? You know wha I does do? I does lay she down and **** she ****** to see where she coming from.”

In his explanation, an apologetic St Pierre said he was a “big artiste” whose intention was to entertain the customers.

“I perform on Baje to the World and I was just trying to entertain the persons at Chefette,” he said.

But the magistrate chided St Pierre for his actions, telling him that he should know better.

Frederick said the fact that the video had been making the rounds on social media made it even more serious.

“You say that you are an artiste, and if that is true you would know that you have to seek permission to perform on someone’s property. And you should know you can’t jump on the counter where people are getting their food,” he said.

“You have a responsibility as an artiste. I feel like sending you to prison because the next thing you would have other people doing this. I don’t want this to become a trend.

“And how are you going to repair this damage, because once something goes out on social media it can’t be pulled back,” Magistrate Frederick maintained.

St Pierre then offered to put pen to paper to show how sorry he was for what he had done.

“I apologize to you, Sir, and I apologize to the owner of Chefette….I am even willing to do an apology song,” he responded.

Chefette’s security manager Shawn Thornhill, who was also present in court, said the incident had brought shame on the popular establishment.

“The incident has damaged the reputation of the company. When the owner [of Chefette] saw the video on social media he was very embarrassed,” Thornhill told the court.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2K
2K Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief...

Rock fight ends in court

When a man whom he knew accused him of stealing drugs, Peter John Jordan got so irate that he picked up two rocks and struck...

Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child

For hitting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her hand Quincy Orlando John will have to compensate her. However, he will find...

BWU: Economic gains not trickling down

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is still not satisfied that enough Barbadians are reaping the gains from the island’s...

DLP questions procurement of garbage trucks

Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla DePeiza has questions about the arrangements related to the procurement of...

Work to begin on City facelift

Preparatory work for the Bridgetown Transformation Project, part of Government’s plans to redevelop The City, will get...

Atherley not impressed with Government’s seven-year plan

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley is suggesting that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s national address last night...

Welfare programmes not reaching the most vulnerable

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on poverty Corey Lane is suggesting that some of the most vulnerable persons in society...

Thumbs up for PM’s plan

Government’s plan to transform the Barbados economy over the next seven years has been welcomed by Chairman of the Barbados...

2K Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2K