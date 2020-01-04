$5,000 prize for BSS logo competition - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

$5,000 prize for BSS logo competition - by January 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 4, 2020

Members of the public are invited to enter the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) logo competition.

The design will be used to represent the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

Interested persons are invited to submit a design which is creative and legible at the minimum size of three-quarter of an inch and at a maximum size of five inches wide.

The logo must include the slogan Our Nation, Our Future, Be Counted.

Designs should be submitted to the BSS in sealed envelopes, or by email to [email protected] or [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10.

The designs will be reviewed by the Census Publicity Committee and its decision will be final.  The winner of the logo competition will be awarded $5,000.

For more information, persons should call the BSS PBX 535-2600, Kimberley Agard at 535-2621, or Lisa Smith at 535-2657.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3
7 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Innotech pleased with settlement reached with BWA

Innotech Services Limited says it is pleased with the settlement reached with the Barbados Water Authority (BWA). Weeks after...

Prescod calls on Barbadians to support tree-planting initiative

With hundreds of trees being planted in different parts of the island to commence the National Tree Planting Project, the...

Common Entrance town hall meetings start today

Parents and guardians of Class Four pupils are reminded that the town hall meetings for the 2020 Barbados Secondary...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief...

Rock fight ends in court

When a man whom he knew accused him of stealing drugs, Peter John Jordan got so irate that he picked up two rocks and struck...

Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child

For hitting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her hand Quincy Orlando John will have to compensate her. However, he will find...

BWU: Economic gains not trickling down

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is still not satisfied that enough Barbadians are reaping the gains from the island’s...

DLP questions procurement of garbage trucks

Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla DePeiza has questions about the arrangements related to the procurement of...

Work to begin on City facelift

Preparatory work for the Bridgetown Transformation Project, part of Government’s plans to redevelop The City, will get...

7 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3