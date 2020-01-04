$5,000 prize for BSS logo competition - Barbados Today

Members of the public are invited to enter the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) logo competition.

The design will be used to represent the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

Interested persons are invited to submit a design which is creative and legible at the minimum size of three-quarter of an inch and at a maximum size of five inches wide.

The logo must include the slogan Our Nation, Our Future, Be Counted.

Designs should be submitted to the BSS in sealed envelopes, or by email to [email protected] or [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10.

The designs will be reviewed by the Census Publicity Committee and its decision will be final. The winner of the logo competition will be awarded $5,000.

For more information, persons should call the BSS PBX 535-2600, Kimberley Agard at 535-2621, or Lisa Smith at 535-2657.