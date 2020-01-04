Common Entrance town hall meetings start today - Barbados Today

Parents and guardians of Class Four pupils are reminded that the town hall meetings for the 2020 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) will take place today, Saturday, January 4, and on Saturday, January 11.

These sessions are being held to sensitize parents and teachers about the processes involved in the administration of the BSSEE, also known as the Common Entrance Exam.

Four meetings will be held today. These will take place at Alexandra School, Queen Street, St Peter; Princess Margaret Secondary, Six Roads, St Philip; St George Primary, Constant, St George; and Lester Vaughan Secondary, Cane Garden, St Thomas.

Another four meetings will be held on Saturday, January 11. They will be held at The St Michael School, Martindales Road, St Michael; Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary, Blackmans, St Joseph; Christ Church Foundation School, Church Hill, Christ Church; and Combermere School, Waterford, St Michael.

All meetings begin at 5:00 p.m.