Thumbs up for PM’s plan - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Thumbs up for PM’s plan - by January 4, 2020

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
January 4, 2020

Government’s plan to transform the Barbados economy over the next seven years has been welcomed by Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Edward Clarke, who also wants to see more job opportunities being created for the youth.

In light of Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s revelation of her vision to address a range of social and economic concerns over the next seven years, Clarke said he was confident it could be achieved.

He told Barbados TODAY that while there was not a lot of details on some areas of the plan just yet, “generally speaking, we know the direction that the Prime Minister wants to take us”.

“I think it is important that what is being done is really future development and growth for Barbados and the people of Barbados. So anything to drive growth will be good for Barbados at this time, once it is involving the wider population, which I think is the intention of the Government from what we are hearing. I look forward to the new projects that are coming on stream,” he said.

Mottley also promised to continue to address issues relating to solid waste, public transportation, sick building syndrome, and water and energy concerns.

Clarke acknowledged that it would take some time for substantial transformation to take place in several areas, pointing out that a lot has already been done to stabilize the economy.

“Now we need to work together as a people to continue to push Barbados forward and to grow Barbados into the country we really want it to be,” he said.

In relation to two of the most troublesome issues concerning the business community – crime and solid waste management – Clarke told Barbados TODAY he was satisfied measures were being put in place as evident by the arrival of new garbage trucks and government’s programmes for the youth.

“The issue around garbage, I think the Prime Minister and the Government seem to be addressing it now by buying more garbage trucks and so on. We need to still deal with the issue of garbage management – how we manage our garbage, dispose of our garbage and treat the environment.

“So I hope in the future we will hear more about recyclables and better management of those things and how we dispose of our own garbage. It is incumbent on Barbadians to keep their place tidy too and help manage the environment,” said Clarke.

He noted that crime is at a stage in Barbados where it really has to be addressed, insisting that one method was to get young people more involved by providing job opportunities and support for their goals.

However, like Mottley, Clarke said in addition to what the state was doing the process required a more active role from families and all residents and civil society organisations.

“The wider society has to contribute, whether it is the private sector, public sector or the non-governmental organisations and churches. Everybody has to contribute to it. But it must start from home. The environment at home must be stable,” he said.

The businessman said he hoped pending construction projects in the tourism sector would provide necessary opportunities.

“People in general want to do well and I think employment opportunities will help in that regard. So we are hopeful the number of projects coming on stream will do that. Certainly there will be a lot of construction type projects in the immediate future, but the provision of long-term opportunities for employment and business opportunities for young people who want to do things on their own has to also take place.

“We have to give people opportunities to have a goal, a future and a vision of where they want to be as a people. That is important for any country. And I am hopeful that the vision we are hearing from the Prime Minister and her team will be realized. There is a lot of work that we have to do and put our heads together as a country and do what needs to be done to bring Barbados into a new phase, a really transformed society,” said Clarke.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share10
12 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief...

Rock fight ends in court

When a man whom he knew accused him of stealing drugs, Peter John Jordan got so irate that he picked up two rocks and struck...

Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child

For hitting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her hand Quincy Orlando John will have to compensate her. However, he will find...

BWU: Economic gains not trickling down

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is still not satisfied that enough Barbadians are reaping the gains from the island’s...

DLP questions procurement of garbage trucks

Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla DePeiza has questions about the arrangements related to the procurement of...

Work to begin on City facelift

Preparatory work for the Bridgetown Transformation Project, part of Government’s plans to redevelop The City, will get...

Atherley not impressed with Government’s seven-year plan

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley is suggesting that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s national address last night...

Welfare programmes not reaching the most vulnerable

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on poverty Corey Lane is suggesting that some of the most vulnerable persons in society...

The Story of Rev. Reginald Grant Barrow

As we commence the celebration of We Gathering 2020 – a year to rediscover who we Barbadians really are as a people, to...

12 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share10