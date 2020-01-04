Today's weather - Barbados Today
January 4, 2020

January 4, 2020

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.

Wind: Generally from the E at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

