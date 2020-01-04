Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature.
Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.
Wind: Generally from the E at 10 to 30 km/h.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.
Tonight
Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.
Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.
Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 30 km/h.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.