Changes in petroleum prices - Barbados Today

Effective midnight Sunday, January 5, the retail price of gasoline and diesel will decrease, while the price of kerosene will remain the same.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.58 per litre to $3.55 per litre, which represents a decrease of 3 cents, and the price of diesel will drop by 1 cent, from $3.03 per litre to $3.02 per litre. The retail price of kerosene will remain at $1.34 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)