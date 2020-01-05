Changes in petroleum prices - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Changes in petroleum prices - by January 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 5, 2020

Effective midnight Sunday, January 5, the retail price of gasoline and diesel will decrease, while the price of kerosene will remain the same.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.58 per litre to $3.55 per litre, which represents a decrease of 3 cents, and the price of diesel will drop by 1 cent, from $3.03 per litre to $3.02 per litre.  The retail price of kerosene will remain at $1.34 per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.  (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share55
59 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Decade’s first homicide leaves Eden Lodge residents fuming

Residents in the community of Eden Lodge, St Michael are fuming over a brazen gun attack which claimed the life of a...

PM closely monitoring tensions between Iran and United States

Prime Minister Mia Mottley appears to be carefully monitoring current tensions between the United States of America and Iran...

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur

Former PM Owen Arthur is new LIAT Chairman

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur will be the next Chairman of regional airline LIAT, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister...

Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 7

Schools will reopen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following the Christmas break. The Hilary term (Term II) begins for teachers...

UPDATE: Victim of Eden Lodge shooting ID’d as David Bedford, 44

Police have identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Eden Lodge as David Bedford, 44, of Mahaica Gap,...

UPDATE: Eden Lodge shooting victim dies

A man has died of his injuries after he was shot at an Alley near Block #1, Nursery Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael on...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A surface to low-level shearline is approaching the island. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated...

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Eden Lodge

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at an Alley near Block #1, Nursery Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael. A...

Innotech pleased with settlement reached with BWA

Innotech Services Limited says it is pleased with the settlement reached with the Barbados Water Authority (BWA). Weeks after...

59 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share55