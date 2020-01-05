Decade's first homicide leaves Eden Lodge residents fuming - Barbados Today
Decade’s first homicide leaves Eden Lodge residents fuming - by January 5, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 5, 2020

Residents in the community of Eden Lodge, St Michael are fuming over a brazen gun attack which claimed the life of a 44-year-old man, the country first homicide of the new decade.

More vexing for residents living in an around the housing units of Blocks #1 and #2 where it happened, is the callous actions of the gunmen, who they say shot recklessly through a poorly lit area where a number of people, including young children, were relaxing.

The scene played out just after 8 Saturday night and when the dust settled, David Bedford of Mahaica Gap in nearby Green Hill was identified as the lone casualty and, despite rushing him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bedford was pronounced dead on arrival.

Residents only had positive things to say of the deceased and said on Saturday he was at a greater disadvantage because he suffered with challenges walking around.

“That man was a good man. He was a cool, quiet and humble rastaman who used to just sit down here and cool himself. You would never hear him quarreling with anybody or anything like that,” said one resident, who claimed he knew Bedford all his life.

Residents, while asking to remain anonymous explained that the area was one where some residents would operate small businesses, selling food and drinks especially on Saturday nights. In fact, they reported that moments before the shooting, a young child, who was being fed on a step was caught in the line of fire.

The angry resident exclaimed: “I am pissed off about that whole incident. It was done by heartless, stupid, cowardly people!”

“I can’t believe this is the first thing to happen around here for the new year,” lamented another.

The shooting death comes less than two months after senior researcher at the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit, Kim Ramsay identified the Eden Lodge area as one where fearful residents reported hearing gunshots almost daily.

The last fatal shooting in Eden Lodge occurred on March 15 and claimed the life of 16-year-old Ashton Renaldo Forde of Green Hill Main Road.

While admitting that Saturday night’s incident did little to curb negative narratives associated with the community, residents insist that the situation is not as bad as often portrayed.

“People make it seem like this type of thing happens every day and there are gunshots and you can’t step out of your house, but this is the first time in a long while that anything like this happened out here,” said a resident.

Meanwhile, at Bedford’s former home in Mahaica Gap, his mother, Caroline Bedford revealed the deceased was the oldest of her three children and the second she would have to bury. The grieving mother however said she was in no frame of mind to say more about her son or the incident. (KS)

