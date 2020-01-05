Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 7 - Barbados Today
Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 7 - by January 5, 2020

January 5, 2020

Schools will reopen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following the Christmas break.

The Hilary term (Term II) begins for teachers on Monday, January 6, and for students on Tuesday, January 7.

The 12-week term will be punctuated with activities to mark African Awareness Month in February, as well as the annual sports events, including the National Primary Schools’ Athletics Championships and the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletics Championships.

The term ends on Thursday, March 26, for students, and Friday, March 27, for teachers.

Additionally, the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology and the Barbados Community College will reopen for students on Monday, January 13, and Wednesday, January 22, respectively.

