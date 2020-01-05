UPDATE: Victim of Eden Lodge shooting ID'd as David Bedford, 44 - Barbados Today

Police have identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Eden Lodge as David Bedford, 44, of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael.

Around 8:20 pm on Saturday, Bedford and a group of people were liming in a poorly lit Alley between Blocks #1 and #2 Nursery Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael, when two armed men came into the area and shots rang out.

People fled the area but upon returning they noticed the victim was lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the QEH by private motor vehicle where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say an investigating is underway, and they are asking anyone who may have information that can assist them to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or District A Police Station at 430-7242.