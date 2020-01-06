Colourful classrooms . . . A brighter space for Arthur Smith Primary school infants - Barbados Today

When students of the Nursery Department of the Arthur Smith Primary return to school on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, they will return to a new look classroom block. The entire prefab building was painted, and a mural added.

This project was initiated by Kim Brathwaite – a teacher at the school who is currently completing the Diploma in Educational Leadership through Erdiston Teachers’ Training College. Participants are encouraged to complete projects at the school while on their internship as part of the program.

Teacher at the school, Keisha Grannum, was the chief designer and painter and her helpers included: Kim Brathwaite; ancillary staff Stephanie Rice; support staff Aunty Rene Rollins-Taylor and Aunty Jennifer Jones as well as student Cyana Austin and Khodia Grannum – sister of Keisha.

This initiative is the second one conceptualized by Miss Brathwaite and painted by Miss Grannum and team. Last term a mural was also painted on the Infants’ block in the assembly auditorium. Joining the team for that mural was teacher Fabia Broomes-Marshall.

Kim Brathwaite’s focus was on the aesthetic improvement of the teaching/learning environment for both students, staff and visitors. She is currently working on having the school name being re-done.

Principal Mrs Jenifer Hoyte was very impressed by the professional look of the projects and encouraged the team and any other gifted members of staff to consider something for the Junior block. (PR)