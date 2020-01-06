Man must do 100 hours of community service for weed - Barbados Today
Man must do 100 hours of community service for weed - by January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

A coconut vendor who tried to outrun police while carrying a pocketful of illegal drugs will have to complete 100 hours of community service.

That was the decision of Magistrate Douglas Frederick after Shaquille Aidan Wilkinson, 23, of Hannahs Valley, Christ Church, pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to having cannabis in his possession on January 5, 2020.

The 23-year-old was ordered to complete the 100 hours by March 27, when he is scheduled to reappear in court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe, in giving the facts, revealed that police executed a search warrant at the residence and Wilkinson was seen by police in the yard. He looked in their direction he ran off.

He was chased by lawmen and eventually apprehended.

Wilkinson consented to a search and during that search a purple plastic bag with vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis was found.

When asked to account for it he said, “That is a little shake-off I had to smoke.”

The illegal drugs weighed 5.4 grams and had a street value of $30.

