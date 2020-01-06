RBPF investigate death of police officer - Barbados Today
RBPF investigate death of police officer

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 6, 2020

Lawmen are investigating the death of a police officer who was found hanging this morning.

He was identified as Ryan Delano Spencer Coppin, 37, #369 Gooseberry Drive, Ruby, St Philip.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the District “C” Police Station received a report of a man found hanging.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Coppin’s lifeless body with a rope around the neck. A medical doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

Acting Inspector Police Public Relations Officer Rodney Inniss confirmed to Barbados TODAY that the police constable was on suspension at the time of his death.

