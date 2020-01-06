Weather: Forecasters eyeing sea conditions - Barbados Today
Weather: Forecasters eyeing sea conditions - by January 6, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 6, 2020

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) this evening served notice that it was likely to issue a high-surf advisory and a small-craft warning by Wednesday as sea conditions deteriorate over the next few days.

In a statement, the forecasters said the marine model data show sea conditions will be rough from late Thursday and into the following week.

The forecasters explained that a strong high-pressure system centered over the central North Atlantic is forecast to generate easterly to east-north easterly surface winds of 20-25 knots (37 to 46 km/h) and easterly to east north-easterly swells peaking near 3.5 metres (11 feet).

The Met Office said this could result in large waves and dangerous rip currents that could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, north-eastern and south-eastern coastlines of Barbados. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

All residents are advised to pay special attention to any updates from the BMS.

