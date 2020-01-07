A helping hand . . . Charity for gravely ill kids praises corporate support - Barbados Today
A helping hand . . . Charity for gravely ill kids praises corporate support

January 7, 2020

A foundation that grants wishes to terminally ill children has praised corporate Barbados for its continuous support even as some charities report a reduction in donations from businesses due to the current economic climate.

Director of Fundraising for the Precious Touch Foundation Inc., Carol Toppin, said the foundation’s unique nature has attracted firms that are willing to help.

Speaking to reporters Sunday at Marina Bar and Restaurant where a Christmas party was held for the Foundation’s  35  “wish children” and their immediate family, Toppin explained that it was always expensive to send recipients overseas, particularly to places like Disney World, a favoured choice.

Toppin said: “But we are blessed with corporate help. But there are never enough funds.

“Up-to-date, we have never not granted a wish because of funds, which is really good.

“Sometimes it’s very easy, other times it’s a bit more difficult, but we are blessed where corporate help is concerned.

“But we always need more funds, and we really do want to appeal to corporate Barbados, and individuals [for help] because every cent counts.

“Whether you give a dollar or a million dollars, the Foundation will put it to good use.”

So far, the ten-year-old Foundation has granted over 70 wishes, she said.

“For the last, I think this is year number four. Trish Hinds and the Marina Restaurant have come on board. It is basically a celebration of life. Trish and the staff get together and prepare all of the food and they buy gifts for all of the children,” Toppin added. (AH)

