Accused owns up to small drug find - Barbados Today

The quantity of cannabis which a St Michael man was held with was so little that Magistrate Douglas Frederick reprimanded and discharged him on two drug charges.

Aidan Wendell Wilkinson, a 45-year-old mason of Pinder Gap, Howells Cross Road, St Michael, breathed a sigh of relief after leaving the dock of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court where he had earlier pleaded guilty to possession and cultivating the drug.

The facts as presented by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe are that police executed a search warrant at Wilkinson’s residence in relation to another matter. While searching a cupboard in the kitchen a teacup wrapped in newspaper was found to be containing vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis.

When asked to account for it, Wilkinson said, “That is mine”.

A further search in the yard revealed one plant attached to soil suspected to be cannabis.

“This is my house, everything is mine,” Wilkinson admitted.