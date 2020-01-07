Assault case adjourned until Feb 24 - Barbados Today

Two neighbours charged with assaulting each other have been ordered to keep their distance.

Additionally, both Lisa Sasha Joseph and Corey Rawdon Massiah will have to report to police stations once a week as part of their bail conditions.

Joseph, a 26-year-old nail technician of Howell’s Cross Road, Ivy, St Michael, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with assaulting Massiah and Betty Wilkinson, occasioning them actual bodily harm, on January 5.

Meanwhile, Massiah was also in court to answer the charge of assaulting Joseph on the same date.

They both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

There were no objections to bail and Magistrate Douglas Frederick cautioned each accused to stay away from the other.

Joseph, who was released on $4000 bail will have to report to Central Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m.

Massiah was granted $2500 bail and he will have to report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Monday by 10 a.m.

They will return to court on February 24.