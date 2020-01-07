Bravo key figure in UAE tourney - Barbados Today
Bravo key figure in UAE tourney

January 7, 2020

Veteran Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been revealed as the face of 10 PL, a UAE-based tennis ball cricket tournament.

The 36-year-old Bravo will be heavily involved in proceedings from start to finish beginning with the tournament launch press conference in February, to a celebrity appearance on the final day.

The tournament, now in its third year has garnered increased interest this year with a reported 40 teams in pursuit of just 20 spots.  The first two editions of the tournament saw 16 teams take part.  Bravo has indicated his delight at both the association with and taking part in the tournament.

“I am delighted to be the face of the 10PL World Cup of tennis ball cricket tournament. I have learned a lot of my key tricks that am sure many of the players in the tournament will employ, especially the use of slower balls and yorkers,” Bravo said.

“The tournament, therefore, promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable of. I am really looking forward to this competition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Khan, who is the chairman of Petromann Events, has expressed delight with having Bravo on board.

“It is an absolute honour to have Bravo as the face of the tournament. In the coming days we will be unveiling a campaign with Bravo to further raise the profile of the tournament,” he said.

The tournament is expected to take place between the 8-13 of March.

