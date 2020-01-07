PSV worker wants owner spokesman’s head - Barbados Today

A prominent public service vehicle operator is demanding the resignation of the spokesman for the organisation that represents owners.

Ricardo Forde, former vice president of the short-lived Public Service Vehicles Workers Association (PSVWA), is insisting that Mark Haynes step down as public relations officer for the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) over comments he made during his New Year’s message.

While Forde agrees with the AOPT’s “Vision 2020” to train drivers and conductors, he expressed serious misgivings that Haynes should “complain” that some PSV operators are refusing to work after 6 p.m.

Forde declared: “I believe that Mr Haynes should step down from his job for even saying those words knowing the hours that these workers leave home on mornings to be on the road.

“And then you got to be driving people, not pigs.

“You already working past 12, 14 hours and he saying that is a problem for we finishing work by 6 o’clock; and then a worker got shot a couple months ago and nobody ain’t get hold for it yet.”

The former PSV association vice president went on to make a case for shorter hours for workers.

He told Barbados TODAY: “You got to care about people’s lives. We does hardly see [our] children…you can’t be a parent.

“The system has too many disadvantages in this kind of work already… and to complain about finishing work by 6 p.m. or 7.

“Most of the workers have to remain on the road late at night because they didn’t make any money during the day.”

Forde suggested that when workers remain on the road late at night, they could be placing their lives and those of the passengers at risk.

“All kinds of problems out there [on the road at night]. They [the drivers] could be sleepy,” he added.

The PSV operator told Barbados TODAY that instead of Haynes complaining about workers refusing to stay on the job past 6 p.m., the association should meet with the drivers and conductors to explore alternate ways to address the long hours.

Forde identified heightened security and a shift system are two ways that could be discussed to address the working hours issue.

“[Haynes] should be looking at a way to find a solution or a way to get heightened security… find a way where some workers could start early… some finish midday, and if security is right, some could work, say, from 2 o’clock to midnight. We got to help. We got to talk it out and work together,” he said.

At a personal level, Forde revealed that he leaves home at 4.30 am and works until 7.30 p.m. or 8 p.m. He said he still has to collect his daughter from his mother afterwards.

“Then I have to come home and make sure she gets to bed and that she is ready for school the next morning. These things are hard being a parent and still doing that particular job,” he said.

But in response, Haynes described his colleague’s call for his resignation as immature, suggesting that Forde took his comment out of context.

The AOPT spokesman explained that he was merely responding to complaints by some commuters and was not suggesting that workers should be on the road a whole day without a break.

Haynes told Barbados TODAY: “I was only concerned that after 6 p.m. some commuters complained that they couldn’t get home and so on.

“We were looking at that to ensure what systems can be put in place to ensure there is safety, not only for the commuters, but for the workers.”

He also said he was seeking to show his association’s sensitivity to the long hours which drivers and conductors worked.

He said: “We know that after some more hours men would be tired.

“We were looking from the point of view that after 6 o’clock when they come off the road, it means that people would not be able to get home and they [commuters] were crying out.

“Sometimes you are in a Catch-22 situation.

“You are trying to deal with one set of people and then by virtue of doing so, another set of people would say you are attacking them.

“It was not a direct attack on any workers out there, because I know the guys work hard and they would be tired and would need to get home to their families.

“So I don’t think that I made any comment that is insensitive. I said it was just a concern; and I didn’t go into any detail, except to say that after 6, the guys tend to want to go because they might have been out early and they want to go, rightfully so, to their place of abode to prepare for the next day.”

But while the two PSV operators clashed over the hours of work, they were on the same page with respect to a possible solution.

Haynes agrees with Forde that the answer may lie in a shift system.

“Right! Like looking at a two-tier system where guys come on when others would have gone off. Then another set come on and work until about 11 p.m. or 12 midnight,” he said.

Haynes told Barbados TODAY the evening shift could start from around 5 p.m.

But, he added: “I was not in any way seeking to impute that those guys who started from early should work right through without stopping, except for lunch.

“That would be rather insensitive and irresponsible on my part.

“That was not what I said at all.

"That was not what I said at all.

"So [Forde] needs to understand what I said and take what I said in context."