Dance moves needed - Barbados Today

One international choreographer is calling for the creation of a space in Barbados for dancers, musicians and other creative industry practitioners to host regular gigs.

Founder of the Barbados Dance Project (BDP) Jamal Callender made the call today, saying it would be a breath of fresh air for the Barbados economy.

While acknowledging the presence of the Barbados Dance Theatre Company and recalling the Plantation Restaurant and Garden Theatre which closed in 2013, Callender insisted that the time had come for a national entertainment venue to be established.

Besides creating more opportunities for young aspiring dancers, actors and entertainers, he said a Barbados national theatre would be a good way to attract more tourists, create jobs and give citizens a sense of pride and culture.

“It would give something that is authentic and original to Barbados. I think because Barbados is by and large a tourist attraction tourists would love to come and see an original show created and curated by people from Barbados,” said Callender.

“I think the local community would appreciate it as well. They will really appreciate a sense of something that is theirs, original, that was planted here,” he said.

This theatre, he said, would be a space for dance, music, drama, and musicals, adding that people would be able to go see a show and every night there is something else happening from the various disciplines.

When he created the BDP in 2014 it was Callender’s hope that it would help build momentum towards the creation of a national theatre.

However, with no sign of a national theatre almost six years later, the award-winning Callender, who lives in Germany, said the private sector should step up to the plate.

“I think it would be a lot of private support, but of course, having government support would be something that would be fantastic. It is an initiative I think the government would benefit from very much,” he said.

He said the advantage of having a national entertainment venue was far-reaching, adding that the job opportunities would be many.

“You are going to need staff, you are going to need technical support, you are going to need a large amount of different sectors to make this vehicle work, which of course, then gives more jobs, more opportunities for business,” he said.

Pointing out that many countries had at least one national entertainment venue, Callender told Barbados TODAY that by building such a space here it would also serve as an inspiration to young boys and girls who want to get into the industry.

“That six- seven- or eight-year-old who dreams to be a professional dancer, they know they have a national company to go to. They can stay here in Barbados and know there is something to aspire to after finishing their training,” he said.