Joseph seeking consistency - Barbados Today

Fresh from his match-winning Man-of-the-Match performance, Alzarri Joseph, has said he is not putting any limits on his fledgling career as he seeks to make full use of his potential.

The 23-year-old pacer took four for 32 off 10 overs in an excellent performance as West Indies pulled off a comfortable five-wicket win over Ireland in the first One-Day International at Kensington Oval on Tuesday.

Playing his 23rd ODI, the Antiguan recorded his best figures in the Caribbean and the second best of his career, behind the five for 56 he took at the Oval against England back in September, 2017.

It was also the second time he took four-for at Kensington Oval – following his four for 76 against England three years ago.

“I don’t want to set numbers on my career, I don’t want to set limits. What happens if you set targets and numbers and then you don’t reach them?” Joseph said.

“My goal is to take as many wickets as I can, to win as many matches as I can for West Indies, to improve, to get better… to always better myself … to be the very best I can be.”

He continued: “I’m feeling good about my performance today [Tuesday]. I put in some really good work on the training ground and I worked really hard on the last tour of India so I got some reward today.

“I’m not sure if I was back to top pace, or anything like that… that’s not my main focus at the moment. My main focus is consistency every time I bowl, to be on top of length and line.”

Joseph entered the attack first-change after Ireland opted for first knock, and his first spell broke the back of the visitors batting.

He was well supported by leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., who took two wickets from his 10 overs, and had an economy rate of just three runs per over, in his first match for West Indies on home soil.

Left to chase just 181 for victory, the Windies were carried by Evin Lewis who played a number of breathtaking shots in a sizzling run-a-ball 99 not out. He struck 13 boundaries and two leg-side sixes – both coming in one over off pacer Mark Adair.

There was drama at the end as Lewis missed out on a six by mere inches, which would have taken him to his third ODI century.

“I must say very well played to Evin, the way he went about the chase was great to see. We were all hoping that he got to the hundred,” Joseph noted.

“This wasn’t an easy pitch to play your shots on but the way he went about it … he was patient and watchful and put away every bad ball.

“We are confident … a good start to the series and as the captain said before the series we are looking to win.”

He added: “We now have to come back on Thursday and play hard again and look to make it 2-0.”

The two teams will meet in the second match on Thursday under lights at the same venue, with the third and final match scheduled for the Grenada National Stadium on Sunday morning.