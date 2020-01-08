Stunt cyclists’ control ‘marginal’, RBPF admits - Barbados Today

Efforts to control rogue motorcyclists, whose reckless stunts endanger motorists, pedestrians and themselves have yielded only “marginal” results, the Royal Barbados Police Force admitted today, suggesting instead that education and law enforcement will be needed to control their attempts to defy the laws of the land and gravity.

For a decade, individuals and group riders on noisy off-road motorcycles have been weaving in and out of vehicles and even among pedestrians, pulling “wheelies”, standing on one leg while balancing the motorcycle on one wheel, and other attempted antics that have endangered public safety and flouted the Road Traffic Act.

In light of a viral video showing a young man riding at high speed through Bridgetown while standing on one leg and balancing the motorcycle on one wheel, Superintendent Antonio Forte of the RBPF’s Traffic Division described the behaviour as a “perennial problem”.

Superintendent Forte said: “For some time now we have been looking at different traffic management approaches to deal with this situation, but you will always have daredevils who will try to flout the laws, and unless we take some draconian measures, it is difficult to control.”

The senior police officer, while noting similar behaviour is a problem in other countries as well, said: “One method we can use is public education, where we remind people of how they should use the road.

“Another is direct enforcement of the laws, and while we have tried to enforce the law, our results have been marginal at best, but it is not something we are ignoring.”

He also outlined the potential dangers of going after these motorcyclists on the road.

He said: “In many instances, these bikes are unregistered and the riders are wearing full face helmets, and when they are travelling at high speeds, were we to pursue them, it could result in a situation that is perilous to all road users.

“Nevertheless, we are well aware of the issue and we are seeking to address it over time.”