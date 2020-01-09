A blessed Journey to Bethlehem . . . Story of the first Christmas travellers - Barbados Today

The Hall’s Road Church of the Nazarene took a Journey To Bethlehem on Sunday night as they staged their annual Christmas production. It was the Christmas story that we have all become so familiar with. But each production or play always manages to present it in a different and interesting way.

The navigator of the journey was the Prophet Isaiah, which was aptly played by Rev Ricky Kirton. Isaiah first prophesied about the coming of a King. Then he invited those in earshot to take the journey with him to Bethlehem.

The acting and story-telling in the production was accompanied by singing and dancing. The narrative from Isaiah’s perspective was insightful, informative and thought-provoking. At times there was the occasional comic relief.

The first encounter on the journey was a tired and in pain Mary with a worried Joseph frantically trying to find a place to have baby Jesus. On each occasion there was no room available to them. They finally had to settle for a manger surrounded by animals.

Mary swiftly gave birth to the baby Jesus. Isaiah then came upon the shepherds who were fast asleep. While there, he saw the Angel of the Lord appear to the shepherds. They then made their way to Bethlehem. Joined by the Angel, the shepherds sang praises to the Most High.

They sang: Angels We Have Heard on High, Hark the Herald, Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Hallelujah to The King.

Isaiah’s next encounter was with the three wise men. They followed the star to Bethlehem but not before they meet up with King Herod who questioned them about the birth of the Christ child.

The wise men then moved on, making their way to Bethlehem to the sounds of Beautiful Star of Bethlehem and We Three Kings of Orient Are. They gave the Messiah gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. One of the wise men played by Terry Small delivered an enthralling rendition of Oh Holy Night.

Everyone then gathered around the manger singing praises, saying “Glory to God in the highest”. The dance group joined the festivities by dancing to Noel. The Prophet Isaiah then invited the congregation to be a part of the jubilation. The production members and the church unified and sang: Joy to the World, Hosanna and ended with O Come All Ye faithful. (IMC)