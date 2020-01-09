BWU nears water workers agreement - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

BWU nears water workers agreement - by January 9, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 9, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) are close to a new deal that will give employees the choice to work any five days out of seven.

But, unlike workers at the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) who are resisting such a system, BWA workers have reportedly been suggesting it to management since 2013 to help improve the state-owned water utility’s efficiency.

BWU General Secretary Senator Toni Moore and BWA General Manager Keithroy Halliday shared the plans with Barbados TODAY after an over three-hour-long staff meeting at the union’s Harmony Hall, St Michael headquarters.

BWA General Manager Keithroy Halliday (left) and BWU General Secretary Senator Toni Moore.

Senator Moore said: “We are prepared to revisit our terms and conditions specifically our hours of work and see how we could cut down on overtime costs while boosting financial and operational efficiency.

“That was proposed and previous boards never entertained it.”

While details of the new arrangement have not yet been fully determined, the parties disclosed that discussion on the changes restarted late last year.

Workers have reportedly opted to pursue a shift system along with an any-five-out-of-seven-day work week as opposed to the traditional and often more convenient Monday-to-Friday week which would net overtime payments for those asked to undertake emergency work on weekends.

This decision is expected to save the BWA thousands of dollars in overtime payments while ensuring that some workers remain on duty at all times.

The BWU general secretary said: “It is very significant at this time… that the public understands that this particular issue was not a management directive coming to the workers of the Barbados Water Authority, but it was one that was proposed by them and presented to the board and management of the BWA since 2013.

“If you would recall back then, we were in the public sector discussing restructuring at a number of levels and the workers of the BWA collectively presented a proposal that would have prevented any of their colleagues from facing a restructuring exercise.”

Since then, the BWA has gone through a round of job cuts under the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme.

Although the BWA general manager could not confirm that the change in policy would prevent further restructuring, he said it would ensure that human resources are used more efficiently while the public received the best possible service.

Halliday said: “The commitment we have post the BERT implementation is that we want to maximize the resources that we have onboard.

“We are not setting out to deliberately reduce the workforce or retrench as much as possible.

“We are trying to make sure that the resources we have are a lot better aligned and that we become a lot more relevant particularly where the delivery of customer service is concerned.”

The officials could not indicate when the changes were likely to take place but according to Moore, the plans would undergo thorough scrutiny to ensure workers are in no way “undermined” or disadvantaged after extending goodwill to their employer.

She stressed: “Contrary to opinion out there that unions are not forward thinking… the Barbados Workers’ Union have always given a commitment to changing processes in a way that will deliver on improved outcomes.

“But one of the things we don’t compromise on is that in changing processes we undermine the rights, terms and conditions of workers.

“This process is to make sure that the body is as involved as possible and engaged in something that they proposed and that we are representing on their behalf.

“So I believe the outcome when it is finalized will be one that is regarded as being in the interest of both.”

For most of last year, the National Union of Public Workers, which represents the country’s SSA workers, has resisted such flexibility with leaders indicating that weekend work ought to be reserved for the worker’s social life and family commitments.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Two faces of WTO emerge at meeting

Even as the world’s major economic powers abandon the global rules-based system in ongoing trade feuds, an international...

Deli ‘may answer’ Minister’s franchise call

After nearly 23 years at its original Sheraton Mall location, entertainer Philip Forrester’s IVPlay Deli has appeared to...

UK will not forsake Caribbean

The United Kingdom will not turn its back on Barbados and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) members when it comes to trade....

Liquidation Center of historical significance

It appears that there is still one more twist in the ongoing saga over Government’s compulsory acquisition of the...

Marsha Hinds

NOW knocks recent court sentencing

The National Organisation of Women (NOW) has taken the Barbados’ judiciary to task for what it deems to be double standards...

The Y’s fundraising ‘struggle’ for new building

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) is struggling to raise funds to build a new multipurpose facility at its...

Shelter ‘to help get homeless back on their feet’

When Kemar Saffrey opens the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness’ shelter on Monday, he hopes it will serve as...

Wayne Walrond

NUPW wants action on promised appointment of public workers

Three months after expressing elation about Government’s decision to appoint temporary public officers across the board,...

#BTEditorial – Howzat, Mr Skerritt and Cricket West Indies?

Perhaps the closest species to magicians are politicians. Both frequently deal with sponsoring and selling illusions. Now you...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share