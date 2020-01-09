Skeete told to mend fences with his mum - Barbados Today
Skeete told to mend fences with his mum

A man was today cautioned by Magistrate Douglas Frederick not to burn his bridges.

The advice was offered to Rico Akeem Skeete, 29, of Shepton Lane, Pinelands, St Michael, who pleaded guilty to unlawfully having cannabis in his possession.

Skeete told the court he had fallen out with his mother and after living on the streets for a while he was now staying by a friend.

However, he revealed that the house he was staying at had no light or water.

“Me and my mother get in a dispute and I was living on the road and then I end up living by another fella,” Skeete said.

“But the light and water has been off for about four months.”

The magistrate ordered a pre-sentencing report, but told Skeete he would need a surety to sign his bail in the meantime.

A bewildered looking Skeete said he was not sure his mother would come to sign it.

“This is a lesson for you on why you shouldn’t burn your bridges. The same limb you cut off you got to stand up on now. I hope you mend back that bridge because she is the only one who it seems will come to help you now,” Magistrate Frederick said.

In the end Skeete was able to secure a surety and was granted $1500 bail.

He will return to court on March 11.

The facts revealed by prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham are that police were on patrol in Regent Hill, Pinelands, where they observed some men standing.

Skeete was seen fidgeting with his right pants pocket, which aroused the suspicion of police.

He consented to a search and a yellow plastic bag containing 44 ziplock bags was found.

The drugs weighed 13 grams and had a street value of $65.

