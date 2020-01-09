Sudden death at One Accord Plaza - Barbados Today

Sudden death at One Accord Plaza - by Marlon Madden January 9, 2020 Article by
An elderly woman apparently died suddenly this morning while making a purchase at a shop at the One Accord Plaza in Warrens.
Police and medical personnel are on the scene, which has attracted several onlookers.
Barbados TODAY understands that the woman, who is in her 60’s was complaining of feeling unwell.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m.