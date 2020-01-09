Sudden death at One Accord Plaza - Barbados Today
Marlon Madden
An elderly woman apparently died suddenly this morning while making a purchase at a shop at the One Accord Plaza in Warrens.
Police and medical personnel are on the scene, which has attracted several onlookers.
Barbados TODAY understands that the woman, who is in her 60’s was complaining of feeling unwell.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m.
