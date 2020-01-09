The Y’s fundraising ‘struggle’ for new building - Barbados Today

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) is struggling to raise funds to build a new multipurpose facility at its Pinfold Street, Bridgetown home, the Y’s president revealed today.

But the head of the local branch of the 175-year-old global youth organisation has indicated that a hostel – a traditional Y offering – won’t be a part of the new building when it is completed.

Emerald Holder told Barbados TODAY that while an estimated $3 million was needed to replace the original building that was demolished three years ago, the fundraising efforts have not been going well.

Holder did not disclose how much money has been raised for the project thus far. But he called on Barbadians at home and abroad to join with the business community in contributing funds.

He said: “We had a fish fry last month to revitalize our fundraising effort. And while we have been able to raise some funds, that will only go to keep the intention to raise funds in the public domain.

“So we are asking Barbadians and overseas embassies who have a budget for these sort of funding to reach out to us and help us to find a home for the youth of Barbados, and that’s what we want to see happening.

“We have the proposed plans for the building. At the moment we are asking the Government for a rebate on the cost of the application.

The charity’s president said he is awaiting the Prime Minister’s approval of a request for a tax waiver as it moves to rebuild its home.

The Y currently occupies a building at the same Pinfold Street location, which was a gift to the YMCA in 1980.

Holder explained that a multipurpose building would allow the association to carry out its present programmes including swimming, basketball, hockey, dance and other activities.

But, suggesting that temporary accommodation, a feature of YMCA centres worldwide, will not be part of the would-be multipurpose facility, he told Barbados TODAY: “We are hoping that we will be

able to attract younger persons in the community.

“We are not going back to the [bed and breakfast] accommodation that is known for the YMCA because we realise that we don’t have the expertise to drive that kind of business.

“So we are going to just focus on youth and youth development and programmes for those youths.”

The YMCA head spoke to Barbados TODAY about the project after he accepted a cheque for $1,000 from the Albion Lodge 196ER, to assist with the association’s after school programme.

The money would go towards feeding a selection of children from three schools in The City who go to YWCA to participate in the educational programme which teaches them skills.

Master of the Albion Lodge Ryan Simmons who handed over the cheque, said the fraternity was focused on assisting young people to make sure the community becomes a better place.

He said: “Albion Lodge was founded in 1790 which makes us one of the oldest lodges in the region and more particular in Barbados.

“Albion Lodge as a group takes charity as a very important initiative. And towards this end, we have selected YMCA as a recipient of our charitable initiative for 2020.

“What we tend to do regarding children and young people, is we aim to assist as best we can to make sure the community is a better place.

“In this light, I will make a small contribution, but in my mind it can go a long way towards assisting the YMCA.”

Formed in London in 1844 and based in the Swiss city of Geneva, the worldwide youth organisation serves more than 64 million young people in 120 countries. Its aim is to put Christian principles into practice by developing a healthy “body, mind, and spirit”.

In Barbados, it has been an important sport and games centre for young people as an important city stage for basketball, boxing, cricket and football.

A pioneer of the summer camp, the Y has hosted generations of youngsters each year for a variety of indoor and outdoot activities, sports and educational tours.

