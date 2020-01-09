What a Wonder! . . . Christ The King “lands” a beautiful spectacle - Barbados Today

There was a beautiful, jaw-dropping, breathtaking spectacle on display at Christ the King Church in Rock Dundo, St Michael over the past few weeks.

The church’s Christmas Wonderland, which started on Friday, December 13 and ended last weekend, was unlike any other. Under the theme From Every Land to Bethlehem, the grounds were transformed into a sight to behold as they depicted the different “lands”.

The journey started with the Holy Land, moved on to the Sunny Land, the Snowy Land and then Our Land. Then there was Other Lands and Candy Land before getting to the final destination, Bethlehem.

Each “land” showcased elements that linked it to the name and there was also loads of entertainment each weekend.

The centre of attraction in Holy Land was creative Christmas with the names of all the churches in the Anglican diocese in Barbados and a station/quarters for the reverend.

On Sunny Land, there was a beach, beach chairs and a picnic setting with kids building sand castles. Snowy Land represented everything cold. There were “people” dressed as Eskimos, an igloo and it “snowed”.

Everything at Our Land was Bajan. There was a chattel house with items depicting old time Barbados on the inside – a Rediffusion device, a Merry Men album, a mortar and pestle and an old ironing comb were among the items. On the outside was a jucking board, donkey and Mother Sally.

Other Lands depicted how other countries celebrated Christmas internationally. There were displays that showed how China, France, Mexico, Britain and others marked the Yuletide Season.

The Candy Land attracted the most people. The items on display looked as real as could be. Lollipops, sweets, ice cream cones and all the sugary items were present.

Carla Rogers said she conceptualised candy land with a team consisting of Crystal Cox-Reid, Arlene Brooks and Maureen Blaggrove. Everything used in Candy Land is recyclable. Cox-Reid told Bajan Vibes that they used toilet paper ends, beads and wire and other materials.

“It was recyclable for us so we did not get rid of the old stuff from last year. Everything is recyclable. Aiden Rogers is the mastermind behind this entire concept…”

She explained that proceeds from the project will be used for the church’s community outreach.

“So we are going to be sponsoring at-risk youth in the neighbouring communities to send them to the Nature Fun Ranch,” she said.

The tour of the Wonderland aptly ends at Bethlehem with the Nativity Scene, which was also another big attraction. A few feet from there were three crosses paying tribute to the scene at Calvary.

Angela Taylor, assistant coordinator of the project, said it was a team effort and the entire congregation at Christ The King must be lauded. They started work on the project in November.

She said they started raising funds for the event in February by holding an event each month in order to offset cost. Taylor said the backing from corporate Barbados was not what they would have liked. But the assistant coordinator assures that will not stop the production from being staged for the third time this year. (IMC)