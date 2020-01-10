ANSA partners with Barbados Golf Club - Barbados Today

Consolidated Finance, MQI and Bryden’s Insurance – members of the ANSA McAL group of companies in Barbados – have signed an agreement to become the official and exclusive finance, automobile and insurance partners of the Barbados Golf Club.

The partnership will support Barbados Golf Club’s effort in providing a community base for all golfers in Barbados and promote ‘Golf for All’ and the further development of the biggest Junior Golf Development programme in Barbados.

Under the partnership, Consolidated Finance and Bryden’s Insurance will become the title sponsors of the Monthly Medal series that determines the Golfer of the Year title for men and women.

“We as a group are delighted to partner with the Barbados Golf Club which promotes ‘Golf for All’ and has a thriving junior programme,” said CEO of Consolidated Finance Rolf Phillips.

KIA, through MQI, will become the title sponsor of a new annual event showcasing its new Niro Hybrid and soon to come e-Niro. One of these vehicles will be offered as a hole in one prize.

Bryden’s Insurance will reach out to all club members to offer risk transfer solutions on all classes including motor, home and health insurance at specially arranged rates.

Commenting on the partnership, Director of the Barbados Golf Club, Roddy Carr, said: “The Barbados Golf Club celebrates its 20th birthday in 2020 and we are absolutely delighted to have the ANSA McAL Group of companies partner with us to grow the game of golf in Barbados. We are very proud to be called the Home of Golf in Barbados and this partnership contributes significantly to our sustainability.” (PR)