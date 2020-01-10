ANSA partners with Barbados Golf Club - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

ANSA partners with Barbados Golf Club - by January 10, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 10, 2020

Consolidated Finance, MQI and Bryden’s Insurance – members of the ANSA McAL group of companies in Barbados – have signed an agreement to become the official and exclusive finance, automobile and insurance partners of the Barbados Golf Club.

The partnership will support Barbados Golf Club’s effort in providing a community base for all golfers in Barbados and promote ‘Golf for All’ and the further development of the biggest Junior Golf Development programme in Barbados.

Under the partnership, Consolidated Finance and Bryden’s Insurance will become the title sponsors of the Monthly Medal series that determines the Golfer of the Year title for men and women.

“We as a group are delighted to partner with the Barbados Golf Club which promotes ‘Golf for All’ and has a thriving junior programme,” said CEO of Consolidated Finance Rolf Phillips.

KIA, through MQI, will become the title sponsor of a new annual event showcasing its new Niro Hybrid and soon to come e-Niro. One of these vehicles will be offered as a hole in one prize.

Bryden’s Insurance will reach out to all club members to offer risk transfer solutions on all classes including motor, home and health insurance at specially arranged rates.

Commenting on the partnership, Director of the Barbados Golf Club, Roddy Carr, said: “The Barbados Golf Club celebrates its 20th birthday in 2020 and we are absolutely delighted to have the ANSA McAL Group of companies partner with us to grow the game of golf in Barbados. We are very proud to be called the Home of Golf in Barbados and this partnership contributes significantly to our sustainability.” (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Film fest into year four . . . And there are four reasons you should attend

Movie lovers are in for a treat later this month. Now into its fourth year, the Barbados Independent Film Festival (BIFF)...

Green economy plan advancing

Barbados is closer to finalizing the elements of its Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) Work Plan. This follows...

Well done . . . SMS celebrates students

The St Michael School has once again recorded consistently high performances in its Caribbean Secondary Examination...

The ISIS phenomenon in Trinidad and Tobago (Part 3) . . . The T&T Poster Boys of the Islamic State

While Stuart Mohamed went under the radar, some of his fellow Trinidadian jihadists occupied the limelight. Shane Crawford...

Historic reparations projects begins . . . Glasgow-UWI initiative to focus on three pillars

The historic Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research, a joint initiative of The University of the West Indies (The...

Big celebrations up north . . . Barbadian centenarian gets special treat

A small slice of Barbados went to Harford, Connecticut, USA, as family and friends celebrated the 100th birthday of Keziah...

New Year’s Message from Patricia Affonso-Dass, President Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)

I especially love the turn of the year as it provides a wonderful opportunity not just to look back and take stock of the...

Introspection and renewed focus . . . A Silver Year for BARP

I extend New Year’s greetings to all BARP members and their families. 2020 will be a year of significance for BARP as we...

The ISIS phenomenon in Trinidad and Tobago (Part 1)

Trinidad and Tobago is a twin island republic known as the birthplace of steelpan and calypso. The oil-rich nation of...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share