Film fest into year four . . . And there are four reasons you should attend - Barbados Today

Film fest into year four . . . And there are four reasons you should attend
January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

Movie lovers are in for a treat later this month.

Now into its fourth year, the Barbados Independent Film Festival (BIFF) will be back from January 14 to 19, with a range of local, regional and international films.

The BIFF, founded in 2016, is an international, independent film festival committed to highlighting the work of emerging and accomplished filmmakers and performing artists while identifying champions and solutions for a better world.

This year, the organizers are promising a week of wonder for attendees of the festival which is sponsored by Blueprint Creative Inc.

And they’ve given four reasons why the film fest should be on your must-attend list.

It’s a festival (and super fun)

It’s more than just going to the movies; it’s a dinner party, a beach day, a red carpet gala, an awards show and so much more! The film festival gives you something to do and has something for everyone. You can rub shoulders with celebrities, movie producers, and musicians as well as meet up-and-coming film prodigies, while sipping piña coladas and eating popcorn under starry nights.

Free events! (and the others are pretty reasonable)

No-cost entertainment is always a plus, and BIFF has a free open-air family movie night (Shorts on the Beach). But that’s not to say that all of the other events are pricey, most of the shows are under US$20

History and a Movie

Kill two birds with one stone during BIFF and visit the home of the film festival – the Walled Garden Theatre. This quaint, picturesque open air arena is located in the Historic Garrison Area, and housed in a 19th Century building which was once a military prison of the British garrison! You can’t get more cultured than watching an indie film in a Barbados UNESCO World Heritage site.

For the environmental lover and tree hugger

Whether you are of the man-made or naturally-occurring camp, everyone is in agreement that climate change is happening. Filmmakers around the world have been highlighting these changes with inspiring stories and responsible filmmaking. The film festival not only raises funds to develop the film industry in Barbados but also encourages environmentally-friendly practices.

Check out their website, barbadosfilmfest.org for the full line up. (PR)

