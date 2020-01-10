No surety, accused remanded - Barbados Today

An olive branch was extended to Kevin Leondre Clarke in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today, but after he failed to locate a surety he was remanded to HMP Dodds.

Clarke will spend the next four days in prison despite pleading not guilty to unlawfully assaulting Andre Olton on January 7 and damaging his motorcar sometime between January 7 and 8.

There was no objection to bail, but prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham asked the court to order the accused to stay away from the complainant.

It was at this time that Magistrate Douglas Frederick enquired where the accused resided and was told that he had no fixed place of abode.

Clarke disputed that fact, saying he had been living in a room for the past three weeks and that police had picked him up there.

The magistrate then told Clarke he would have to provide a surety, as well as present proof that he lived at the address.

He was unable to do either and as a result was remanded until Monday, January 13.