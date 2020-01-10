Police force disavow WhatsApp ‘security alert’ - Barbados Today

Police have distanced themselves from a “security alert” currently making the rounds on WhatsApp, warning of a burglary ploy.

The message warns readers: “ If you wake up in the middle of the night to find your outside taps are running. Do not go outside to turn them off!

It further advised that “robbers are now using that to get unsuspecting victims to open their doors so they can attack them”.

While the message cites the source as “CID Headquarters”, the Royal Barbados Police Force made it clear that it was not issued by the RBPF’s Criminal Investigation Department, it said in a statement.

But the RBPF stopped short of condemning the warning. It said: “Although the information contained is pertinent and is in keeping with good personal safety practices, please be advised it did not originate from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal Barbados Police Force.”

There was no indication in the statement that the RBPF had received any crime reports of the alleged burglary method alleged in the viral post.

The RBPF advised that when it is distributing any information to the public, whether through conventional means such as radio and print media, or through social media platforms, “the Royal Barbados Police Force utilizes several methods to ensure the authenticity of this information by use of the official logo”.

It also noted that all official documentation for release to the public is sent through the office of the Police Press and Public Relations Officer.