Well done . . . SMS celebrates students - Barbados Today

The St Michael School has once again recorded consistently high performances in its Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results.

Principal Dr Yvette Mayers said while the overall CSEC pass rate increased to 94 per cent up from 93 per cent last year. For the first time in the school’s history, all except one student received Grade 1 passes in information technology.

“We have been working on, and have seen a steady improvement in the quality of the passes. The grades were distributed as follows: Grade 1 – 31.6 per cent, up from 29.5 per cent last year; grade 2 – 38.7 per cent; grade 3 – 23.3 per cent, down from 27.1 per cent; grade 4 – 5.7 per cent and grade 5 – 0.7 per cent.

“Together, the grade 1 and grade 2 passes therefore increased to 71 per cent up from 65 per cent last year. Consequently, there was a decline in the number of grades 3, 4 and 5,” Dr Mayers said, as she delivered the Principal’s Report at the school’s annual speech day and prize giving ceremony, held at the Martindale’s Road institution today.

The Principal also revealed that this year, SMS achieved its goal of increasing the overall pass rate for CXC CAPE to 98 per cent.

She indicated that passes in CAPE Unit 1 had increased steadily to 97 per cent, with 100 per cent passes being attained in ten of the 14 subjects, including accounting, biology, environmental science, history, law, literature, management of business and physics.

Chemistry, communication studies and entrepreneurship, recorded one fail each.

Dr Mayers also outlined that there was a 98 per cent pass rate for CAPE Unit 2, the same as last year, and 100 per cent passes were attained in biology, Caribbean studies, economics, entrepreneurship, environmental science, literature in english, management of business, physical education and sport, physics, pure mathematics and sociology.

“An analysis of the performances by students rather than by subject was a source of pride for us. Everyone knows that we got seven exhibitions this year but there were some other students that were outstanding.

“We congratulate Gemma Springer, Mahendra Chatram, Kenya Dottin, Reandra Marshall, Jelani Maynard and Joshua Sydney, who all earned three out of four Grade 1 passes in Upper 6. Mahendra placed 5th on the Regional Merit list for Entrepreneurship.

“We commend Ashley Searle, Arryn Smith, Daniel Glasgow and Allissa Daniel who all gained four grade 1 passes in their CAPE examinations in Upper 6. These performances were exceptional, an example of the growth minder at work. We laud their quest for excellence,” she said.

Noting that education is a transition and that motivation flows in both directions, the principal commended all members of staff who gave of their time, effort and energy to ensure the continued success of students. She also praised parents who supported, encouraged and facilitated the success of the children. [email protected]