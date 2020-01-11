Extreme events reversing development goals - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Extreme events reversing development goals - by January 11, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

Cyclones in the Caribbean and Pacific, devastating bushfires in Australia, recurrent floods and droughts in Asia and Africa, increasingly bring tragic loss of life to our nations and communities, inflicting physical and mental trauma on survivors, and causing irreparable damage to centuries old ways of life and undermining prospects for future prosperity and growth.

The current bushfires in Australia have been among the most distressing manifestations, leading the government to declare a state of emergency. The total cost to the economy of the bushfires with which Australia is grappling seems likely to run into billions of dollars. Continuous drying of undergrowth creates optimal conditions for bushfires, leading to tragic loss of human lives and destruction of infrastructure. There is devastating impact on the precious biodiversity of flora and fauna, threatening drastically to affect the ecology of the region. Heightened levels of air pollution in the affected and adjoining regions are having adverse impacts on the respiratory health of scores of people.

Such extreme events are occurring with rising frequency, destroying the means of livelihood for millions people in Commonwealth countries, increasing vulnerability and reducing resilience. The Commonwealth collectively recognizes that without well-planned and integrated national and international action, natural disasters and extreme events will continue to challenge the resilience of affected communities and smaller countries. The Commonwealth Secretariat is working alongside member nations to protect the environmental health of fragile and susceptible ecosystems, including through increased national preparedness for tackling natural disasters and mobilizing resources.

For the arid and drought-prone member countries, which are highly vulnerable to dryness and bushfires, the Commonwealth provides support for governments to develop projects on sustainable and resilient landscape management, with the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub (CCFAH) helping to unlock necessary financial resources. Similarly, by pooling information into a streamlined platform for better and more convenient access to information, the Commonwealth Disaster Risk Finance Portal currently in development will help countries find suitable sources of finance and support to deal with disasters.

On behalf of citizens of all Commonwealth countries, I express my heartfelt condolences to all families and communities who have lost loved ones in the tragic events of recent days. I commend the courage and commitment of firefighters, emergency service personnel and all others who are battling to rescue and protect people and property, wildlife and natural resources, or human infrastructure. In these testing times, the wider Commonwealth family stands in solidarity alongside the Government and people of Australia.

Patricia Scotland

Commonwealth Secretary-Gene

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Serving whose interest?

Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (US) and US writers that they should...

Think twice . . . Expert advises Against focusing On food fads

Kale, chia seeds and quinoa: They’ve all received their fair share of media buzz over the last few years. Because they’ve...

Managing our assets

The old National Insurance building on Fairchild Street is moving closer to demolition.  Public opinion is split on whether...

Barbadian to head England and Wales Law Society

Barbados TODAY has recently recorded many feats of brilliant achievements by Barbadians of all generations who live in the UK...

Pressing issues in 2020

In the wake of Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s address to the nation, I wish to offer a few suggestions on what we should be...

The new Persian Gulf war

I must first apologize to my editor and my audience for my long absence. Work commitments were demanding and left me little...

Pay the ransom

I visited the Bahamas to examine the damage from Hurricane Dorian. When I returned, I received a message from Flow to pay my...

No eraser for 2019, but a second chance in 2020

Will we be the same human beings in the new year? Will this year be different? Will humanity change? Along with 2020 comes...

Wise up . . . alcohol is a drug

In Barbados, most of us have heard the expression: “The car knows its way home”. Many stories have been told in a jovial...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share