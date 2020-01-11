Man found unresponsive in Rendezvous Hill dies - Barbados Today
Man found unresponsive in Rendezvous Hill dies

An unidentified man found unresponsive around Rendezvous Hill this morning has died, prompting Police to seek his identity.

The apparently middle-aged man was discovered around 10:15 a.m. near the Forde’s Road junction.

The dead man was wearing a white T-shirt, grey cargo shorts, black and white sneakers, a black wool hat and a pink haversack with black and red spots.

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information that can help to identify the deceased  to contact Police Emergency at 211, Worthing Station at 430-7614, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477 or any Police Station.

