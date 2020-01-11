Speak not, Wickham told - Barbados Today
Speak not, Wickham told - by January 11, 2020

Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

For repeatedly defying a magistrate’s orders not to speak until he was spoken to, a car washer will spend the next seven days behind bars.

HMP Dodds will be home for David Welter Wickham, 60, of Queen’s Street, St Michael, until January 17, after Magistrate Douglas Frederick remanded him for his disobedience.

When he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today he pleaded not guilty to using the threatening words, “I would kill you, I would break you up and flatten your van tires. I gine lick you down, I gine kill you. Yeah, I gine f*** you up if not now another time,” towards Ronald Williams on December 3, 2019.

When the magistrate sought to obtain from prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham whether the accused was known to the court, Wickham began to speak.

After several failed attempts to silence him, the magistrate cautioned him to “talk again and see”.

It was during Magistrate Frederick’s conversation with the prosecutor that Wickham again began to speak.

After giving him a stern gaze, the magistrate remanded Wickham.

