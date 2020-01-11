Today's weather - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Today’s weather - by January 11, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 30 to 50 km/h with higher gusts.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.5m to 3.5m. A High-Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning are in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 30 to 50 km/h with higher gusts.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.5m to 3.5m. A High-Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down plane

Iran has admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. An...

#BTEditorial – The new ‘talk’ in Barbados is welcomed, at last.

The cases were the talk of a nation. On one hand, a self-proclaimed ‘superstar’, Timothy Rugrat St Pierre, was remanded...

Sergeant Waithe failed to tell court full details of assault

A Bridgetown magistrate under fire over his sentencing practices has cleared the air surrounding his decision to bond a man...

‘Some plant, animal life disruption’ from Hyatt – Environmental Impact Assessment

Building the $350 million Hyatt Ziva Resort on Bay Street will result in the modest loss of area animal and plant life...

Food, drink labelling to change

Makers of packaged food and drink products may be required to have front-of-package nutrition labels by year end, Barbados...

CariCRIS backs positive ratings

A regional ratings agency is the latest to back the continued rise of Barbados’ sovereign credit ratings. Improved fiscal...

Dr Don Marshall

UWI think tank fears for economy in Iran aftermath

Sharp increases in global oil prices could jeopardise any economic gains from Barbados’ homegrown belt-tightening programme...

Farmers fret on tree planting project

Government’s ambitious plans for a nationwide tree planting exercise have appeared to raise the ire of  livestock farmers....

Man found unresponsive in Rendezvous Hill dies

An unidentified man found unresponsive around Rendezvous Hill this morning has died, prompting Police to seek his identity....

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share