Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 30 to 50 km/h with higher gusts.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.5m to 3.5m. A High-Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning are in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight

