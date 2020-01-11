Union reports progress in airport pay talks - Barbados Today

The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) and the management of the Grantley Adams International Airport appear closer to a resolution in the six-month dispute over the decision to exclude workers from the five per cent increase, which Government granted public servants in 2018.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY, Deputy General Secretary of the NUPW Wayne Waldron revealed that they met with the airport’s management just a week ago, during which “progress was made towards a consensus”. However, Waldron was tightlipped about any details of the discussion, contending that to reveal such would essentially prejudice proceedings.

“We are making headway in that push to get that five per cent for the workers. We presented a very good case before the board only a week ago. We explained that if they want to compare apples to apples, there are cases of other companies owned by Government, such as the Caves of Barbados, which have been paid the five per cent increase. We presented these facts and had very cordial discussions and we believe that the facts spoke for themselves,” said Waldron.

However, a credible source explained that GAIA Inc is not a statutory corporation but rather a company constituted under the Company’s Act, which happens to be owned by Government. In addition, it was revealed that airport workers have received several increases within the last ten years, during a period when public servants received no pay hikes. It was also noted that given the airport’s plans to privatise its operations, workers were already asked to “hold strain” until that process is completed.

“Within the last ten years, workers at the airport have received a 21 per cent increase, during a period that the public service was not been given any. So, you can’t have a case where you are getting increases when government workers are not and then demanding an increase when they are,” the source said.

“We remain positive that the airport workers would get the same recognition for their loyalty and their dedication. The idea is that workers in statutory organisations and government companies receive the same benefits as their counterparts in the public service. These are people that do a lot for Barbados’ tourism and they should not be disadvantaged,” he insisted.

This morning Waldron told Barbados TODAY that the workers are committed to seeing the negotiation process through and tensions are not as high as they were mid 2019 when the workers were said to be contemplating industrial action over the matter.

[email protected]