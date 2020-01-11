UWI think tank fears for economy in Iran aftermath - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Dr Don Marshall

UWI think tank fears for economy in Iran aftermath - by January 11, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

Sharp increases in global oil prices could jeopardise any economic gains from Barbados’ homegrown belt-tightening programme and weaken the stability of its foreign reserves, the head of a University of the West Indies think tank has warned.

A conflict between Iran and the United States would expose glaring flaws still existing in the national economy, said Dr Don Marshall, the director of the UWI’s Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies.

The most worrying weakness, said Dr Marshall, is the island’s high fuel import bill, which would climb even higher with increased oil prices and affect various sectors of the Barbados economy.

Dr Marshall declared: “It would be disastrous if we ever get back to a situation where the price of oil touches US 90 dollars a barrel, not just for Barbados but also for other Caribbean economies.

“Everything that we import would be affected in terms of the higher cost to the merchants and that cost would be passed on to us as consumers so we would experience further strain and hardship and it would compound the strain that Barbadians would be undergoing in relation to the current austerity programme.”

The political economist explained that while the country’s debt restructuring under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shielded the dollar from devaluation, it has still not been able to address the challenges faced by a largely stagnant economy in which “we import everything”.     

“The bugbear of the Barbados economy is how dependent we are on the purchase of fuel, medicine and food, and while we have tackled the debt servicing challenge, one of Barbados’ other troubling features is the undiversified economy linked to its very dependent relationship with the importation of foreign goods,” contended Dr Marshall.

The distinguished academic believes not even the promise of large tourism and construction projects in the new year are capable of correcting the problem because “we do not manufacture a nail or a glass”.

He suggested Barbadians should be thankful that tensions between the two global powerhouses appear to be cooling down, as it could possibly affect tourism and international travel, if threats like terrorism increase.

Dr Marshall said: “We can’t take comfort in saying that our source market is British and such problems would only affect Americans.

“We should note that a great deal of our tourist traffic comes from fellow Barbadians living in the U.S and Canada and they will be spooked about travelling.

“In a year where we are seeking to invite more Barbadians to return to our shores outside of the norm, we don’t want this to occur.

“The British also will not travel if they are spooked because if it escalates, the reaction could range from high-intensity war to low intensity acts of terrorism.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mottley said she was closely monitoring tensions between Iran and the US.

While admitting the country could not do much to shield itself from those types of external shocks, she promised to push ahead with Government’s 2020 initiatives.

Dr Marshall added: “We are not in control of our own affairs because we are part and parcel of the globe, so there is no such thing as an exogenous shock of a terrorist act or of prices going up or an imperial war.

“These things are part of the interplay and contest among imperial powers and the impact that that has.

The battle for control in the Middle East is one that extends beyond the two protagonists right now in Iran and the US and the Prime Minister is right that these contests are largely beyond our control.”

But he suggested that small Caribbean countries must strategically turn threats into opportunities by bargaining and lobbying as a united front.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share12
13 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – The new ‘talk’ in Barbados is welcomed, at last.

The cases were the talk of a nation. On one hand, a self-proclaimed ‘superstar’, Timothy Rugrat St Pierre, was remanded...

Sergeant Waithe failed to tell court full details of assault

A Bridgetown magistrate under fire over his sentencing practices has cleared the air surrounding his decision to bond a man...

‘Some plant, animal life disruption’ from Hyatt – Environmental Impact Assessment

Building the $350 million Hyatt Ziva Resort on Bay Street will result in the modest loss of area animal and plant life...

Food, drink labelling to change

Makers of packaged food and drink products may be required to have front-of-package nutrition labels by yearend, Barbados...

CariCRIS backs positive ratings

A regional ratings agency is the latest to back the continued rise of Barbados’ sovereign credit ratings. Improved fiscal...

Farmers fret on tree planting project

Government’s ambitious plans for a nationwide tree planting exercise have appeared to raise the ire of  livestock farmers....

Man found unresponsive in Rendezvous Hill dies

An unidentified man found unresponsive around Rendezvous Hill this morning has died, prompting Police to seek his identity....

Dad passes a year after son’s murder

Tony Toppin, the father of the 24-year-old tattoo artist Shaquille Toppin who was killed on January 8, 2019, died from “a...

Wayne Walrond

Union reports progress in airport pay talks

The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) and the management of the Grantley Adams International Airport appear closer to a...

13 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share12