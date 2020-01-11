We Gatherin’ 2020 to shine spotlight on hospitals - Barbados Today

We Gatherin’ 2020 will shine a spotlight on the hospitals of Barbados, which are earmarked to benefit from its philanthropic drive.

This assurance came from Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe, this afternoon, as she delivered remarks at Mount Gay Rum Distilleries, St Lucy, where the rum production company handed over a $20 000 cheque to officials to aid in giving the St Lucy District Hospital a much needed facelift.

Senator Moe indicated that other healthcare institutions, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Psychiatric Hospital, Geriatric Hospital and other district hospitals, will also receive financial or in-kind assistance.

“Throughout the year we will catalogue the needs of the hospitals of Barbados to facilitate the receipt of charitable donations and I want to encourage everyone, corporate Barbados, Barbadians abroad and at home to join in these efforts and give back to these institutions,” Moe said.

“Our larger vision is not only to foster the spirit of philanthropy but also to make it easy for Barbadians and those who care about Barbados, to give of their time, expertise, material or cash to support and develop our country’s healthcare system.”

The Minister also indicated that the Ministry of Health and Wellness was working with the Ministry of Labour and Social Partnership and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology to create a digital portal, which will allow people to contribute financially, to pledge time, commitments and technical support to specific projects.

Catalogues will be created for parish projects that are in need of assistance, with a focus on health, as well as a number of key education and community-based initiatives, she said, adding that the portal is being made ready to go live soon.

“In the meantime, I want to say that donations of money, materials and equipment can still be made. You can also set aside time to volunteer at one of these institutions.

“Thursday January 30 is the Open Day at the St Lucy District Hospital. Save the date so you can take a treat and spend some time either reading or reminiscing with our senior citizens who reside there,” she said.

Member of Parliament for St Lucy, Peter Phillips, said the development of the District Hospital was one that St Lucy champions, and noted that the assistance from Mount Gay and future support from Barbadians, well-wishers and corporate Barbados is vital.

Meanwhile, Mount Gay’s Managing Director Raphael Grisoni, who described We Gatherin’ 2020 as a fantastic initiative, also announced that in addition to providing financial assistance, the company’s 140-plus employees will head to the District Hospital to lend a helping hand to the efforts to make the environment aesthetically pleasing and more comfortable for the 52 residents.

Grisoni said that every year Mount Gay contributes to a worthy cause.

“And we encourage all companies in Barbados to do the same to change Barbados.”

Government Ministers and officials who attended Mount Gay’s Open Day event planted trees on the St Lucy property as the company seeks to plant more than 600 trees as part of the National Tree Planting initiative. (AH)