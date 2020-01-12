Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and windy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 30 to 55 km/h with higher gusts.

Seas: Rough in open water with swells from 2.5m to 3.5m.

A High-Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning are in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 30 to 55 km/h with higher gusts.

Seas: Rough in open water with swells from 3.0m to 4.0m. A High-Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for above normal sea swells.