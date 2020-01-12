West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series - Barbados Today

West Indies swept its one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday.

Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of

197. Lewis hit 102 off 97 balls to steer his side to victory.

Lewis holed out after an innings which featured six fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran hit an undefeated 43, including the

winning runs.

Earlier, Ireland was all out for 203 in 49.1 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie top-scoring for his side with 71 runs off 93 balls,

including six fours and two sixes. He fell to legspinner Hayden Walsh, who finished on 4-36.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the first time in the series and chose to bowl, making use of a damp start at

the National Stadium where play was twice interrupted by rain during Ireland’s innings.

West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket in the second ODI with one ball to spare to clinch the series. West Indies won the 1st ODI by five wickets, with Lewis 99 not out.

A three-match Twenty20 series between West Indies and Ireland starts Wednesday at St George’s. (The Associated Press)