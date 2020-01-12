West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series - by January 12, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 12, 2020

West Indies swept its one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday.

Opener Evin Lewis struck his third ODI ton as West Indies finished on 199-5 in 36.2 overs as it chased an adjusted target of
197. Lewis hit 102 off 97 balls to steer his side to victory.

Lewis holed out after an innings which featured six fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran hit an undefeated 43, including the
winning runs.

Earlier, Ireland was all out for 203 in 49.1 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie top-scoring for his side with 71 runs off 93 balls,
including six fours and two sixes. He fell to legspinner Hayden Walsh, who finished on 4-36.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the first time in the series and chose to bowl, making use of a damp start at
the National Stadium where play was twice interrupted by rain during Ireland’s innings.

West Indies beat Ireland by one wicket in the second ODI with one ball to spare to clinch the series. West Indies won the 1st ODI by five wickets, with Lewis 99 not out.

A three-match Twenty20 series between West Indies and Ireland starts Wednesday at St George’s. (The Associated Press)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Breakthrough in investigation into Oscar ‘Nard’ Hamblin’s death

Police at the Major Crime Unit say they have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation surrounding the shooting...

bwa

BWA to conduct urgent work on Two Mile Hill

The Barbados Water Authority says it will be carrying out urgent repair work to a valve and a suspected burst main at Two...

Barbados Netball Association celebrates 45 years

As the Barbados Netball Association celebrates 45 years of existence in March, President Nisha Craigwell said though the...

OAS scholarship opportunities in China

The Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, in its capacity as the National...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and windy with brief...

More industrial relations training needed – Redman

The President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) Mary Redman says a lack of industrial relations (IR)...

CTUSAB calls for investigation at Princess Margaret School

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) is calling on Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw...

We Gatherin’ 2020 to shine spotlight on hospitals

We Gatherin’ 2020 will shine a spotlight on the hospitals of Barbados, which are earmarked to benefit from its...

Woman dies after JetBlue flight from Barbados; family wants answers

SOURCE: PIX11 News – A selfless Queens mother, grandmother and beloved nurse for over 40 years took her last breath...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share