Archer abuser gets two-year ban - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Archer abuser gets two-year ban - by January 13, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 13, 2020

A man who racially abused England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test against New Zealand in November has been banned from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years.

Archer said he heard comments during the final day of the innings-and-65-run defeat at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

After a police investigation a 28-year-old from Auckland admitted the abuse.

He has been issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) say they have contacted the man and written to him, advising of his ban until 2022. If he breaches the ban he could be “subjected to further police action”.

“We’d again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” said NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy.

Crummy said NZC would not be identifying the individual.

He added: “We want to thank the New Zealand police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised.”

Archer described the incident as “disturbing”, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the abuse was “horrific” and that he hoped “nothing like that ever happens again”.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share53
55 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bravo ‘over the moon’ at recall

He might be the oldest member in West Indies’ T20 squad for the Ireland series, but Dwayne Bravo feels like a “kid”...

St Michael derby to bring end to exciting Community Football Tournament

St. Michael East (SME) and St. Michael North East (SMNE) will have a derby when they meet in the Under-19 National Sports...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Focus on Shimron Hetmyer

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard seemed to have to make good on his promise to take “tough decisions” after being...

Local netballers need greater assistance

As the Barbados Netball Association (BNA) prepares to celebrate 45 years of existence in March, president Nisha Craigwell...

West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series

West Indies swept its one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under...

Tenacious WI grab ODI series against Ireland

With a combination of tenacity and luck, West Indies overcame Ireland by one wicket with one ball remaining in the second...

Chris Gayle

Gayle eyeing ICC T20 World Cup

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has hinted at playing franchise cricket until the age of 45. Currently in Bangladesh to take...

Walsh inspired by dad’s memory

Hayden Walsh Jr. said that he was inspired by the 10-year anniversary of his father’s death after helping to secure a...

Darren Sammy

Successful captain says he’s not retired and is available for World Cup

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy still has high hopes of playing International Twenty20 cricket for the regional team....

55 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share53