Focus on Shimron Hetmyer - Barbados Today

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard seemed to have to make good on his promise to take “tough decisions” after being dissatisfied with the team’s performance in the second ODI against Ireland.

Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the team’s line-up for the third One Day International (ODI) against Ireland, on the back of what has been general frustration with the looseness of his strokeplay in the first two matches of the series.

On Sunday, however, the skipper seemed to make it clear the move was just a temporary one with Hetmyer expected to return to the team’s line-up later this week. In the two ODI games played, Hetmyer made 14 runs and was caught on both occasions after questionable shots.

“These things happen, it just goes to show the dynamics of the team we have, Sunil coming in and getting that opportunity as well. We want guys to be very, very hungry because there are other guys knocking on the door so we can’t relax and take anything for granted,” he added.

“At the end of the day, all is well that ends well. He is a jovial guy. He helped out throughout the day and we look forward to him making runs in the T20 series.”

Despite the frustration of some fans with Hetmyer’s mode of dismissal in the ODIs he played against Ireland, the Guyanese left-hander has been one of the relative successes in the West Indies middle order with 1430 runs in 45 matches at an average just below 37. He has scored five ODI centuries and four fifties. Hetmyer scored 139 against India at Chennai as recent as December 15. (CMC/WG)