Inniss arrives for court hearing in New York - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Inniss arrives for court hearing in New York - by January 13, 2020

Randy Bennett
Article by
Published on
January 13, 2020

Former government minister Donville Inniss has arrived at the Eastern District Federal Court of New York for the start of his money laundering trial.

Inniss, who has maintained his innocence of bribery and money laundering charges brought against him in the United States was accompanied by his lawyer and close friend, former attorney general Adriel Brathwaite, among others.

Inniss has been accused by the United States of accepting bribes from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) in 2015 and 2016 while he was Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development.

Second from left, Donville Inniss enters court.

The US alleges that ICBL paid him $36,000 to use his authority to ensure that the firm’s million-dollar contract with the state-owned company Barbados Industrial Development Corporation (BIDC) was renewed.

The US Attorney’s Office alleged that he conspired to hide the payment by having the money sent to a New York dental company, then into his bank account through a number of transfers.

Barbados TODAY’s Senior Reporter Randy Bennett is in New York to provide coverage of the case.

 

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share73
77 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series

West Indies swept its one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under...

Breakthrough in investigation into Oscar ‘Nard’ Hamblin’s death

Police at the Major Crime Unit say they have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation surrounding the shooting...

bwa

BWA to conduct urgent work on Two Mile Hill

The Barbados Water Authority says it will be carrying out urgent repair work to a valve and a suspected burst main at Two...

Barbados Netball Association celebrates 45 years

As the Barbados Netball Association celebrates 45 years of existence in March, President Nisha Craigwell said though the...

OAS scholarship opportunities in China

The Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, in its capacity as the National...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and windy with brief...

More industrial relations training needed – Redman

The President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) Mary Redman says a lack of industrial relations (IR)...

CTUSAB calls for investigation at Princess Margaret School

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) is calling on Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw...

We Gatherin’ 2020 to shine spotlight on hospitals

We Gatherin’ 2020 will shine a spotlight on the hospitals of Barbados, which are earmarked to benefit from its...

77 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share73