Medicinal marijuana licensing ‘to begin next month’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Medicinal marijuana licensing ‘to begin next month’ - by January 14, 2020

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
January 14, 2020

Five months into the life of new legislation to allow the cultivation of medicinal marijuana, investors can start applying for a grower’s licence from as early as next month, Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir has revealed.

But the price of licences to be issued by the new agency created by the law is likely to be beyond the reach of “average” Barbadians, the minister suggested.

He told Barbados TODAY that the newly established Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority should be ready to begin issuing licences by February.

He declared: “I am happy to report that the authority is established, and they are ready to work.

“I am hoping that the first of the license would be ready to be issued before February but no later than the end of that month.

“By February all of the necessary information should be in the public domain, so that the public will be aware of the process and what they have to do in order to be able to start to apply for licences.”

Weir declined to disclose the cost of the various categories of licences, but stressed that while Barbadians will not be left out of the new industry, it will require heavy investment in order to get going.

When pressed on whether the average citizen would be able to afford a medicinal marijuana licence, Weir replied: “Frankly, I don’t know what the average man means; the average man cannot invest in Coca-Cola.

“Barbados’ marijuana sector is not small business activity only, it calls for huge investment in research and development.”

He contended that having come so far, Barbados could ill-afford to be wrapped up in a big business versus small business squabble. Instead the focus must be on what is needed to get the industry off the ground.

Weir said: “It takes a huge investment in manufacturing and even takes a huge investment in cultivation.

“We have to be frank about these things and face the reality where this industry is going because if you have done any research on the industry, you would realise that it takes major investment to make it work.

“There is always a place for the small man which would be facilitated by Government who would create space for them and opportunities for funding.

These are things that we are working on for the small man.”

Weir said that the emerging interest had garnered  interest from local and international investors.

Barbados will adopt a tiered approach to cultivation and processor permits, ranging from Tier 1 for small-scale cultivation to Tier 3 for large-scale farms. The Medical Cannabis Industry Act allows medical cannabis to be prescribed by a practitioner to Barbadians or visitors to the island.

As the legislation was making its way through Parliament, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that if managed correctly, the trade could prove to be extremely lucrative.

She told the House: “If we can in structuring out the medicinal cannabis industry as a new productive sector, manage the agricultural component, manage the manufacturing component, manage the tourism and hospitality component and manage the international business component then we will have in a total way be able to extract maximum value from this particular product which for the majority of our history was in fact legal and not illegal.”
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Saving The City a capital idea

It is a sobering but vitally important issue facing the entire nation. Our capital city, nearly 400 years old, is dying. This...

NIFCA is on Amazon

For the first time in its history, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has made the National Independence Festival of...

DLP questions Dottin’s role in crime fight

What is Darwin Dottin doing for the people of Barbados? That was a key question on the lips of Democratic Labour Party (DLP)...

Culture Minister to artistes: Get on board crime fight

Artistes were Sunday urged by the Minister responsible for the arts to join a campaign against crime and violence. As he...

‘Rum academy’ idea gets ministerial support

A rum academy, suggested by a prominent distiller has received backing from Minister of Tourism and International Transport...

Verla Depeiza

‘Mash up’ and rebuild, says DLP president

Barbados’ education system will need to be dismantled if authorities wish to thoroughly address the country’s troubling...

Former ICBL Officer: I wrote the invoices

Former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) Kamante Millar today admitted to...

Emails point to payments

As a result of an investigation into the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL), emails and WhatsApp messages...

Donville Inniss

Minister used position for greedy gains

“A case of lies, corruption and greed!” That is how prosecutor Gerald Moody summed up the actions of former Government...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share