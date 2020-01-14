Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Renico Dadrian Murray, of no fixed place of abode, has been remanded to Dodds prison in connection with the December 21, 2018 death of Oscar Hamblin.

The 27-year-old murder accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon.

He is also charged with using a firearm on the same date when he did not have a valid licence to do so.

Murray is further accused of damaging a motorcar belonging to Monica Fenty also on that day. Those charges are also indictable.

The accused will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 11.