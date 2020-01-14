Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Murder accused remanded - by Fernella Wedderburn January 14, 2020 Article by
January 14, 2020
Renico Dadrian Murray, of no fixed place of abode, has been remanded to Dodds prison in connection with the December 21, 2018 death of Oscar Hamblin.
The 27-year-old murder accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon.
He is also charged with using a firearm on the same date when he did not have a valid licence to do so.
Murray is further accused of damaging a motorcar belonging to Monica Fenty also on that day. Those charges are also indictable.
The accused will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 11.
